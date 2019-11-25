CORRECTED-Asahi Kasei makes $1.3 bln offer for Denmark's Veloxis

(Corrects 1st paragraph to show Asahi will pay DKK 8.9 bln for entire company, not for 80% stake)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp on Monday said it had offered to take full ownership of Danish pharmaceutical company Veloxis for 8.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.31 billion).

Asahi Kasei offered 6 crowns per publicly listed share in Veloxis, it said, adding that shareholders and warrant holders representing 81.2% of the company’s share capital had agreed to accept the offer.