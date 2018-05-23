UPDATE 1-Venezuela frees bank executives jailed for currency 'attacks'

(Adds details on case, prosecutor quote)

CARACAS, May 23 (Reuters) - The 11 executives of Venezuela’s top bank Banesco, arrested earlier this month for allegedly “attacking” the OPEC member country’s rapidly-weakening currency, have been freed or are being released, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab said on Wednesday.

Four female executives have been freed and their seven male counterparts were being freed on Wednesday, Saab told local television channel Globovision in an interview.

“With that, they are all free ... but obviously our investigations are continuing,” said Saab, a former ruling party governor.

A Banesco representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the biggest crackdown on the financial sector since late leftist leader Hugo Chavez, the government of his successor President Nicolas Maduro in early May it was taking over Banesco for 90 days and jailing its top executives. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Vivian Sequera and Corina Pons in Caracas Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and Nick Zieminski)