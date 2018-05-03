FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 4:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Venezuela arrests 11 top executives at leading bank Banesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, May 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Thursday it arrested 11 top executives of the country’s leading private bank Banesco for allegedly hurting the OPEC nation’s ailing currency, the latest move against the private sector that unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro blames for a deep economic crisis.

Chief prosecutor Tarek Saab announced the arrests on state television, but did not immediately provide evidence of wrongdoing and did not take questions. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom Writing by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.