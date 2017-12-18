Blackout hits parts of Venezuelan capital Caracas

CARACAS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A blackout hit parts of the Venezuelan capital Caracas as well as the nearby states of Miranda and Vargas on Monday, state-run electricity company Corpoelec said, adding that authorities were working to restore service.

Social media users and local media reported that the fault was affecting the Caracas metro as well as the Maiquetia airport just outside the capital.

Corpoelec did not give details on the cause of the blackout or how many households were impacted.

Oil-rich Venezuela has in recent years suffered frequent blackouts that critics attribute to insufficient investment following the 2007 nationalization of the electricity sector.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has in some cases attributed blackouts to sabotage by his adversaries. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)