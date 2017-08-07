FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's 2038 dollar bond falls after weekend attack
August 7, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 5 days ago

Venezuela's 2038 dollar bond falls after weekend attack

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela's benchmark 2038 sovereign dollar bond fell on Monday after authorities quelled an attack on a military base by soldiers and armed civilians on Sunday as unrest in the South American country escalated.

The 2038 sovereign eurobond fell 1.1 cents to 35.4 cents in the dollar and state oil firm PDVSA's benchmark 2037 bond slipped 0.25 cents to trade at 33 cents.

The attack on the base followed the creation of a pro-government legislative superbody on Friday, condemned internationally as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Nigel Stephenson

