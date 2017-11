NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Debt rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela were likely to complicate the country’s effort to restructure its debt.

Moody’s also said in a statement that bondholders’ losses could be significant if the debt restructuring process ends up being drawn out. (Reporting By Christian Plumb, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)