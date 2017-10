CARACAS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Holders of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s 2020 bonds will receive by Thursday an amortization payment that was due last week, five market sources told Reuters on Tuesday, citing a message from U.S. trust company DTC.

