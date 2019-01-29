Investors say banks have halted PDVSA trading after US sanctions

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Major banks have stopped trading the bonds of Venezuela’s state owned oil firm PDVSA for clients after the United States imposed sweeping sanctions on the firm according to fund managers.

The moves by Washington are set to ratchet up the pressure on Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro and will effectively prevent investors who operate in the United States from buying PDVSA bonds.

“Most dealers are restricted from trading PDVSA now,” said Pala Asset Management’s David Nietlispach, adding that bond trading systems were now showing virtually no pricing for PDVSA debt, compared to at least 20 being available normally.

A spokesman for Barclays, one of the big European banks said to have halted its PDVSA dealing, could not immediately confirm that its fixed income desk had told clients of its decision.

Peter Kisler an emerging market portfolio manager at North Asset Manager added that most of the banks had stopped market making to give compliance departments time to go through the details of the U.S. sanctions.

A fund manager at one major bank who requested anonymity added: “We have asked for runs (quotes) to see where the market is opening and all we are hearing in unison from the street is that ‘we are not allowed to trade them until further notice’”. “We heard this from all the major counter parties that have a Venezuela trading desk – JPMorgan, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley.” (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by William Maclean)