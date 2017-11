CARACAS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Derivatives trade organization ISDA will on Friday consider a request by creditors of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA to determine whether a credit event has occurred with respect to the delayed payment of its 2017N bond.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) web site showed PDVSA was on its agenda for Friday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)