UPDATE 1-Venezuela's PDVSA paying 2020 bonds due Friday - sources

CARACAS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has begun making a $985 million payment due on Friday on its 2020 bond, according to three sources familiar with the operation.

Bonds issued by Venezuela and PDVSA had dropped sharply on Thursday on concerns that cash-flow problems and regulatory hurdles may leave the company unable to make the payment.

The 2020 bond, which was issued last year as part of a refinancing effort, is backed by shares of PDVSA’s Citgo U.S. refining and marketing subsidiary.

Failure to make a timely payment could lead some creditors to declare the bonds in default and litigate to receive Citgo shares.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many investors still say PDVSA is willing and able to pay, although it is under increased regulatory scrutiny that has resulted from several rounds of U.S. sanctions.

The sanctions this year by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration block U.S. banks from providing new financing to Venezuela but allow them to carry out routine operations, including making bond payments for Venezuela-based entities.

Since the sanctions, financial institutions have insisted on greater documentation for Venezuelan transactions. Market sources say that has contributed to delays in transfers of Venezuelan funds, including an unexplained delay this week in bond coupon payments. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)