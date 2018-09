CARACAS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Venezuela has sold 9.9 percent of shares in oil joint venture Sinovensa to a Chinese oil company, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, adding that the OPEC nation expected some $5 billion in joint investment with China to boost its crude output.

He did not say how much Venezuela received or which company bought the shares in Sinovensa, which is partly owned by China National Petroleum Corporation.