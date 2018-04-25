FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration
Sections
Featured
Comcast is best leaving Fox to the Mouse
Breakingviews
Comcast is best leaving Fox to the Mouse
Hotel key cards help hackers break into rooms
Cyber Risk
Hotel key cards help hackers break into rooms
Latest updates on jailed Reuters journalists
Detained in Myanmar
Latest updates on jailed Reuters journalists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2018 / 6:39 PM / in 2 hours

PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 25 (Reuters) - An international arbitration court has ordered Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA to pay ConocoPhillips $2.04 billion for early dissolution of two joint ventures for producing oil in the OPEC-member country, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

Conoco’s assets in Venezuela were expropriated in 2007 following the nationalization of the country’s oil industry. The firm left the OPEC-member nation after it could not negotiate a deal to convert its projects into joint ventures controlled by PDVSA.

The arbitration decision, released by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), is a first step in a series of legal actions taken by Conoco to receive compensation for its assets in Venezuela. A separate arbitration before a World Bank tribunal is still pending. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.