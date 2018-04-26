Venezuela hails $2 bln award as "tough lesson" for Conoco

CARACAS, April 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Thursday a $2.04 billion award to ConocoPhillips over a decade-old nationalization was a “tough lesson” for the U.S. oil multinational given it was less than 10 percent of the original claim.

President Nicolas Maduro’s government added in a statement that it would still analyze the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ruling against Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA for possible appeal. (Reporting by Girish Gupta Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Franklin Paul)