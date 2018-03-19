FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 9:00 PM / in 19 hours

Venezuela arrests ex-oil refining boss for alleged graft -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, March 19 (Reuters) - Venezuela has arrested the former refining boss of state oil company PDVSA for alleged corruption, two sources in the northwestern coastal city of Punto Fijo with knowledge of the detention told Reuters on Monday.

Jesus Luongo joins a list of dozens of oil managers who have been arrested over the last few months for alleged graft in oil-rich but crisis-wrought Venezuela, including former oil minister Eulogio Del Pino and former PDVSA president Nelson Martinez.

PDVSA and the Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Luongo.

Reporting by Mircely Guanipa Writing by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by Leslie Adler

