Venezuela arrests ex-oil refining boss for alleged graft -sources

PUNTO FIJO, March 19 (Reuters) - Venezuela has arrested the former refining boss of state oil company PDVSA for alleged corruption, two sources in the northwestern coastal city of Punto Fijo with knowledge of the detention told Reuters on Monday.

Jesus Luongo joins a list of dozens of oil managers who have been arrested over the last few months for alleged graft in oil-rich but crisis-wrought Venezuela, including former oil minister Eulogio Del Pino and former PDVSA president Nelson Martinez.

PDVSA and the Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Luongo.