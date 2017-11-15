FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela says it is paying $200 mln interest on 2019, 2024 bonds
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 15, 2017 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela says it is paying $200 mln interest on 2019, 2024 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela has started transferring $200 million in interest payments on its sovereign bonds maturing in 2019 and 2024, the economy ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ratings agencies this week downgraded Venezuela and PDVSA to “selective default” for late bond payments. “Our government keeps complying with its obligations and ratifies the call to re-negotiate Venezuela’s foreign debt,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.