CARACAS/NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has begun some $100 million in interest payments on a bond maturing in 2020 to some holders, according to three sources in the financial sector.

The government began quietly halting interest payments on some $50 billion in publicly traded debt last year. (Reporting by Corina Pons in Carcas and Paul Kilby in New York Writing by Girish Gupta Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)