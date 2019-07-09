Venezuela's creditors call for Guaido to discuss debt renegotiation framework

CARACAS, July 9 (Reuters) - A committee representing holders of Venezuelan debt on Tuesday called for opposition leader Juan Guaido and the National Assembly to engage with creditors on a framework for debt renegotiation and to respect their rights going forward.

A future opposition-led government must “provide timely and transparent information” to creditors, the committee said in a statement, adding that a U.S. executive order that “undermines good faith negotiations” would not be in the country’s long-term interests. (Reporting by Christian Plumb Editing by Daniel Flynn)