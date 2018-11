CARACAS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Preliminary data compiled by Venezuela’s central bank shows that the troubled South American nation’s economy shrank by 16.6 percent in 2017 compared to the year before, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mayela Armas and Corina Pons; Editing by Sandra Maler )