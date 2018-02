CARACAS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s central bank on Monday said its new DICOM exchange rate would be at 30,987.5 bolivars per euro in its first auction.

DICOM is now the country’s only official exchange rate, though on the black market a dollar fetches 228,000 bolivars.

Last week, the central bank removed the stronger DIPRO exchange rate of 10 bolivars per dollar. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and Girish Gupta; Editing by Leslie Adler)