Venezuela says it has paid 2027 bond coupon

CARACAS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Wednesday it had transferred funds for a payment due last week on its sovereign bond maturing in 2027, and reiterated pledges to honor all debt commitments following reports that the coupon payment was delayed.

Venezuela is facing further complications in moving funds through the global financial system following several rounds of sanctions by Washington. But it has been continuing to make efforts to service its debt, despite a crippling economic crisis resulting from the steady collapse of its socialist system.

“The payment of the coupon VENZ2027 (9.25%) was made on the value date to the corresponding financial institutions,” the National Office of Public Credit, which is overseen by the finance ministry, said in a posting on Twitter.

“We call on our investors to maintain confidence in the Republic. Venezuela honors its commitments.”

The National Office of Public Credit did not name any financial institutions. But it noted that there had been “changes to the capacity of financial transfers to become liquid,” without explaining the changes or what had caused them.

Two bondholders told Reuters they had not yet received payment on the Global 2027 bond. The $185 million coupon was due on Friday.

It was not immediately evident where the funds where.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not respond to an email seeking details.

The United States in August prohibited dealings in new debt from Venezuela and state oil company PDVSA in response to the creation of a new legislative superbody that critics call the consolidation of a dictatorship.

The measures do not block payments such as the one due on the 2027 bond. But finance industry sources say bank compliance departments have become increasingly cautious about all Venezuela-related operations.

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCen, on Wednesday issued a statement describing “widespread public corruption in Venezuela” and urging financial institutions to “continue their vigilance” to combat it. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Tom Brown)