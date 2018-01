CARACAS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that Venezuela will start the “pre-sale” of its petro cryptocurrency on Feb. 20.

Maduro is hoping to capitalize on the success of cryptocurrencies by creating one for Venezuela as the bolivar plunges to all-time lows and the country struggles with hyperinflation. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)