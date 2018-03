CARACAS, March 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro ordered a “redenomination” of the ailing bolivar currency on Thursday, knocking off three zeros amid hyperinflation and a crippling economic crisis.

The measure would take effect from June 4, he said. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Corina Pons Writing by Andrew Cawthorne Editing by James Dalgleish)