May 22, 2018 / 7:45 PM / in 16 minutes

Latest U.S. sanctions to have 'more serious' impact -Venezuela minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, May 22 (Reuters) - The latest round of sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela will have a “more serious” effect on the South American country’s financial system, Trade Minister Jose Vielma told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what Vielma was comparing the impact of the sanctions to.

Vielma said the OPEC member would continue to ship fuel and oil to the United States despite increasingly hostile bilateral relations between the ideological foes. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

