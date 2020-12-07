U.S.'s Pompeo says Venezuelan elections were 'political farce'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2020. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Venezuelan elections held Sunday were a ‘political farce,’ which he said the U.S. condemns as a ‘charade.’

In the statement Pompeo said, on “December 6, the illegitimate Maduro regime in Venezuela staged a political farce intended to look like legislative elections.”

Pompeo said the U.S. “will continue to recognize Interim President Juan Guaidó and the legitimate National Assembly.”