U.S.'s Pompeo says Venezuelan elections were 'political farce'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Venezuelan elections held Sunday were a ‘political farce,’ which he said the U.S. condemns as a ‘charade.’
In the statement Pompeo said, on “December 6, the illegitimate Maduro regime in Venezuela staged a political farce intended to look like legislative elections.”
Pompeo said the U.S. “will continue to recognize Interim President Juan Guaidó and the legitimate National Assembly.”
Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
