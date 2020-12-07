U.S.'s Pompeo says Venezuelan elections were 'political farce'

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Venezuelan elections held Sunday were a ‘political farce,’ which he said the U.S. condemns as a ‘charade.’

In the statement Pompeo said, on “December 6, the illegitimate Maduro regime in Venezuela staged a political farce intended to look like legislative elections.”

Pompeo said the U.S. “will continue to recognize Interim President Juan Guaidó and the legitimate National Assembly.” (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)