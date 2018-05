WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that Venezuela’s expulsion of two U.S. diplomats “will be met with a swift response,” although he offered no additional details on what measures Washington was considering.

The expulsions marked the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries, after the United States issued sanctions against the oil producer in response to what Washington decried as “sham” elections. (Reporting by Makini Brice)