Venezuela's Maduro says government must begin charging for gasoline

CARACAS, May 27 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that the government must begin charging for gasoline, and said he had directed a team of specialists to determine what the price should be.

Maduro added that the government had paid for a recent flotilla of shipments of gasoline from Iran using dollars. The U.S. government had suggested that the South American country likely paid for the shipments using gold. (Reporting by Mayela Armas Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Jonathan Oatis)