Brazil may limit entrance of Venezuelans through Roraima's border -Temer

BRASÍLIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday his government may put a daily cap on the number of migrants allowed to enter his country from Venezuela at an Amazon border crossing, where the influx has strained state social services and ignited violence with locals.

Temer, in a radio interview, did not provide details on how many migrants may be allowed to enter daily through the border town of Pacaraima. On Tuesday the government said it was sending armed forces to maintain order in the area. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)