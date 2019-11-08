Venezuelan town orders 'temporary closure' of Baker Hughes local unit -statement

MARACAIBO, Venezuela/CARACAS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A western Venezuela town has ordered the ‘temporary closure’ of the local unit of U.S. oil services company Baker Hughes, the local government said in a statement on Friday, alleging that the company had failed to pay municipal taxes.

“We call on the owners of Baker Hughes to discuss the current situation and advance in a negotiation that benefits both parties,” Orlando Urdaneta, the mayor of the La Canada de Urdaneta municipality in oil-rich Zulia state, said in a statement.

Baker Hughes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mariela Nava in Maracaibo and Luc Cohen in Caracas Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)