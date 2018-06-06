FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela frees Chevron executives held since April -consultancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, June 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela has released two local executives of Chevron Corp jailed two months ago during a corruption probe in the oil sector, a local economic consultancy said on Wednesday.

“The two Chevron managers, Carlos Algarra and Rene Vasquez, detained in April this year in the Puerto La Cruz offices were freed,” Ecoanalita tweeted, saying it was unclear if conditions has been put on their release from jail.

There was no immediate confirmation from Chevron. (Reporting by Corina Pons Writing by Andrew Cawthorne Editing by Andreina Aponte and Marguerita Choy)

