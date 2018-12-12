CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Jailed former Venezuela oil minister Nelson Martinez has died -sources

(Corrects first name to Nelson, not Nestor, in paragraph 1)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s former oil minister, Nelson Martinez, who was arrested in 2017 as part of a sweeping graft probe, has died, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Martinez, a chemist who also ran state oil company PDVSA, had been transferred to a military hospital from prison because of kidney problems, according to two of the sources.

He was jailed after the country’s top prosecutor said he allowed a poor refinancing deal for Venezuela’s Citgo Petroleum Corp, a U.S.-based refiner he also used to lead, to go ahead without government approval.

Neither the Information Ministry nor PDVSA responded to emails seeking comment. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Alexandra Ulmer and Marianna Parraga; Writing by Luc Cohen and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)