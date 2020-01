CARACAS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Petropiar facility, a joint venture between state oil company PDVSA and Chevron Corp, is once again operating as a crude upgrader after several months working as a less complex blending facility, according to a document seen by Reuters and a source with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)