September 12, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela's PDVSA to reopen damaged Jose port dock by month's end -documents

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA expects to reopen its main port’s South dock by the end of September, easing strains on crude exports delayed due to a tanker collision last month, according to internal trade documents from the state-run oil firm seen by Reuters.

The South American country’s crude exports have remained slow in recent weeks as few customers have accepted the 500,000-barrels-per-cargo maximum neighboring terminals can handle. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Marguerita Choy)

