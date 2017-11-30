FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela confirms ex-oil bosses Del Pino, Martinez detained
November 30, 2017 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela confirms ex-oil bosses Del Pino, Martinez detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state prosecutor confirmed on Thursday that former oil bosses Eulogio Del Pino and Nelson Martinez were detained in the early hours of Thursday as part of a sweeping graft probe that is ridding the OPEC member of many of its top executives.

Del Pino was arrested for alleged participation in a $500 corruption scandal at the Petrozamora joint venture, while Martinez was held for allegedly allowing a refinancing deal for U.S.-based refiner Citgo to go ahead without government approval, prosecutor Tarek Saab said. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Lisa Von Ahn)

