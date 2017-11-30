FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela arrests ex-oil minister and ex-PDVSA head - sources
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Sanctions hurt ties between Putin and some Russian oligarchs
Russia
Sanctions hurt ties between Putin and some Russian oligarchs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela arrests ex-oil minister and ex-PDVSA head - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities detained former Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino and former state oil company PDVSA president Nelson Martinez overnight as a part of a broad anti-corruption probe, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the two men were detained. One source said it appeared they had been held for questioning. State prosecutor Tarek Saab was due to hold a press conference to announce new arrests later on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.