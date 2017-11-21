FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela detains acting president of U.S. refinery Citgo - sources
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
November 21, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela detains acting president of U.S. refinery Citgo - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday detained the acting president of its U.S.-based refinery Citgo, Jose Pereira, in Caracas, according to two industry sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sources did not immediately give a reason for the arrest, but Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab has said he is leading a “crusade” against corruption in oil-rich Venezuela, with almost 50 officials arrested in the last few months.

He was due to make an announcement later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer)

