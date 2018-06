CARACAS/HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA and partners have halted operations at two upgraders that convert extraheavy oil into exportable crude, and plan to stop work at two others, according to six sources close to the projects.

The move is aimed at easing the strains from a tanker backlog that is delaying shipments to customers, they said. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Marianna Parraga in Houston)