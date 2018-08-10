FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Miner Crystallex has proven PDVSA and Venezuela are not separate entities -court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Crystallex has demonstrated that Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Venezuela’s government are not separate entities, a U.S. court said in a ruling released on Friday, a crucial step in a 10-year dispute over the nationalization of Crystallex’s assets.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware said it had not yet determined when it would issue a writ allowing Crystallex to attach shares in a U.S.-based PDVSA subsidiary PDV Holding Inc. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth Editing by Paul Simao)

