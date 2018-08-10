FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 12:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. court allows Crystallex to attach shares of Venezuela Citgo owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United States district court in Delaware has approved a request by Canadian gold miner Crystallex to attach shares in a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that indirectly controls refiner Citgo, according to a filing on Thursday.

Crystallex is seeking to collect a $1.4 billion award in compensation following a decade-long dispute over Venezuela’s 2008 nationalization of Crystallex gold mining operation in the South American country.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth

