U.S. court allows Crystallex to attach shares of Venezuela Citgo owner

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United States district court in Delaware has approved a request by Canadian gold miner Crystallex to attach shares in a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that indirectly controls refiner Citgo, according to a filing on Thursday.

Crystallex is seeking to collect a $1.4 billion award in compensation following a decade-long dispute over Venezuela’s 2008 nationalization of Crystallex gold mining operation in the South American country.