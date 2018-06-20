Venezuelan PDVSA's exports sink in June amid seizures, shipping backlog -data

HOUSTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Venezuelan PDVSA’s oil exports declined 32 percent in the first half of June compared with May, according to internal trade reports from the state-run company, following seizures of some Caribbean assets that disrupted crude and fuel shipments.

PDVSA exported 765,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first two weeks of June, a 368,000-bpd drop versus 1.133 million bpd shipped in May. The numbers do not include cargoes of upgraded oil by two of PDVSA’s joint ventures, which are exported separately. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)