June 13, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

PDVSA may run foreign oil at largest refinery to meet export contracts -documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Venezuela is considering refining foreign crude for the first time to produce fuels like gasoline or diesel, according to internal planning documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the country’s strain to meet obligations to customers despite having the world’s largest crude reserves.

State-run PDVSA has drawn up a plan to process up to 57,000 barrels per day (bpd) of foreign crude in June at the country’s largest refinery to fulfill export contracts and reduce purchases of fuels for domestic use, the documents showed. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga, editing by G Crosse)

