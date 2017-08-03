UPDATE 2-Venezuela's PDVSA seeks to delay release of financial results -document

(Adds confirmation by MUFG, paragraph 3)

By Corina Pons

CARACAS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is seeking to delay the release of its audited financial statements until Aug. 11, according to a letter written by PDVSA to a bank serving as a bond trustee.

In a letter to MUFG Union Bank and seen by Reuters, PDVSA says the completion of year-end financial statements has taken longer than expected due to the “complexity of PDVSA’s consolidated operations.”

An MUFG spokesman said in an email that “the contents of the letter are correct.”

In a separate letter, also seen by Reuters, MUFG notifies holders of PDVSA 2020 notes that PDVSA is seeking a waiver to obligations established under an indenture associated with the bond.

PDVSA did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Failure to meet specific requirements laid out in a bond prospectus can in some cases trigger “technical default.”

But holders of PDVSA bonds generally say they pay little attention to such issues as long as PDVSA continues to make timely principal and interest payments.

Yields on PDVSA’s bonds are mostly above 20 percent, driven by investor concern that the company along with Venezuela’s government may be unable to make payments given low oil prices and a collapsing socialist economy.

President Nicolas Maduro dismisses default talk as a conspiracy against him and has given assurances that both Venezuela and PDVSA will meet all foreign debt obligations.

PDVSA’s 2020 note was created through a 2016 bond swap that extended maturities coming due in 2017 as a way of alleviating the cash-flow strains on the company.

The company has not released audited financial results for 2016. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)