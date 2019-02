Feb 15 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum’s unit in Aruba plans to dismiss workers following sanctions imposed last month by the United States on Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA, the parent company of the U.S. refining firm, the island’s prime minister said on Friday.

Evelyn Wever-Croes also said in a statement that the Caribbean nation is not involved in military action related to Venezuela amid U.S. efforts to move humanitarian aid from the nation’s borders. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri)