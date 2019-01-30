Venezuela's Guaido envoy, U.S. to discuss taking over government assets

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. representative for Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido will meet with U.S. officials as soon as Wednesday to plan a takeover of assets from socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Carlos Vecchio told reporters at a news conference that he will meet with White House officials on Wednesday and the U.S. Treasury Department possibly on Thursday about how to take control of Venezuelan assets in a progressive and orderly fashion, following a legal procedure. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Makini Brice Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)