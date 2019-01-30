Don't deal in commodities 'stolen' from Venezuelan people: W House's Bolton

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton underlined U.S. pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, telling bankers, brokers and traders not to deal in the country’s commodities that he said were “stolen” from the Venezuelan people.

“My advice to bankers, brokers, traders, facilitators, and other businesses: don’t deal in gold, oil, or other Venezuelan commodities being stolen from the Venezuelan people by the Maduro mafia. We stand ready to continue to take action,” he wrote in a Twitter post. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Frances Kerry)