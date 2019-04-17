Financials
April 17, 2019 / 6:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump security adviser Bolton unveils new U.S. sanctions to pressure Cuba

1 Min Read

MIAMI, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday the United States is adding five names linked to Cuba’s military and intelligence services to its sanctions blacklist, including the Cuban military-owned airline Aerogaviota.

Bolton, in a speech to veterans of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, also said the United States would further restrict non-family travel to Cuba in a bid to reduce “veiled tourism” that provides funds to Havana’s security sector.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
