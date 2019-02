CARACAS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A truck carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Venezuela from Brazil at midday on Saturday, opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro told reporters in Caracas.

A Reuters witness said, however, that while the truck was on Venezuelan soil, it had not yet passed through the customs checkpoint. (Reporting by Corina Pons in Caracas and Ricardo Moraes in Pacaraima; Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Grant McCool)