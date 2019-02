URENA, Venezuela, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Venezuelan troops near the Colombian border on Saturday fired tear gas at a group of people seeking to cross into the neighboring nation to work, according to a Reuters witness.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has shuttered borders as opposition leaders prepare to bring humanitarian aid into Venezuela against the wishes of the ruling Socialist Party. (Reporting by Anggy Polanco, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Toby Chopra)