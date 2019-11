BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was not aware of plans by supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido for an “invasion” of the country’s embassy in Brasilia, security advisors to Bolsonaro said on Wednesday.

They said in a statement that security forces in Brasilia are working to peacefully resolve the situation at the embassy. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)