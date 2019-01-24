UK says Venezuela's Guaido right person to take country forward

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself president on Wednesday, is the right person to take the country forward, Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.

“The United Kingdom believes Juan Guaido is the right person to take Venezuela forward. We are supporting the US, Canada, Brazil and Argentina to make that happen,” he told media during a visit to Washington.

Hunt added that Britain did not regard Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader following elections on May 20 last year that Britain said had been “deeply flawed”. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)